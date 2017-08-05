Raiders' Jihad Ward: Out of walking boot
Ward has not yet returned to practice, but was recently seen without his walking boot, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ward is recovering from foot surgery he underwent in June. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp, and is not expected to be medically cleared to return until at least mid-August. As a rookie, Ward roamed the field on 61 percent of defensive snaps, and recorded 30 tackles in the process.
