Giants' Jihad Ward: Good to go
Ward (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Ward figures to play his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks. He could potentially see a bigger role if Leonard Williams (neck) does not get the green light.
