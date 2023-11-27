Ward finished Sunday's 10-7 Week 12 win over the Patriots with five tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks.

Ward posted his highest tackle total of the campaign in the victory -- prior to Sunday, he hadn't tallied more than three stops in a contest. The veteran didn't record any sacks over his first 11 games, but he's now registered 2.5 over the past two weeks, including his 1.5 sacks Sunday. The recent surge has pushed Ward to within a half-sack of tying his career-high mark of 3.0 sacks in a campaign.