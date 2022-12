Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Ward is in concussion protocol, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ward played 36 total snaps (28 defensive) during the team's Week 14 loss to Philadelphia, but he appears to have suffered a concussion during the contest and won't practice Wednesday. The rotational defensive end will have two more opportunities to practice before the Giants need to a make a decision on his status for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Commanders.