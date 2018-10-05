Lynch (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers after logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday.

Lynch sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to the field and subsequent removal from the Raiders' injury report cements his Week 5 availability. With that in mind, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relays that coach Jon Gruden isn't inclined to limit the physical Lynch's workload at this stage, despite the running back handling 18 or more carries each of the past three weeks. Doug Martin will continue to work in a backup capacity behind Lynch, while Jalen Richard handles change-of-pace duties for the Raiders.