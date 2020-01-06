Coach Pete Carroll feels Lynch is ready for additional touches, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. "I want to see him do more now. He's made it through, again, two games," Carroll said. "I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it."

Lynch has rushed 18 times for 41 yards and caught two of three targets for 25 yards over his first games back following over a year without playing an NFL snap. Beast Mode signaled that he's feeling good following the game and could absorb a heightened workload. We'll take Carroll's words with a grain of salt. While there's no reason to think Lynch won't be a bigger part of the game plan going forward, Travis Homer has proved to have big-play upside that Lynch doesn't appear to have at 33 years old, so Carroll realistically could ride the hot hand -- whether it be Lynch or Homer -- in the divisional round against the Packers. In essence, Lynch is ready for an increased workload if he earns it. With that said, Lynch has a touchdown in each game since returning and is the Seahawks' clear goal-line back.