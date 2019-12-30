Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Active in return
Lynch is active Sunday against the 49ers.
Lynch will be available in his first opportunity to do so, but it remains to be seen how much and in what situations he'll be utilized. Coach Pete Carroll has been mostly mum regarding Lynch's potential, other than to say he and recent signee Robert Turbin will suit up and play Week 17 and beyond. Rookie Travis Homer has the longest current stint with the Seahawks, but the experience of Lynch could win out in the battle for RB touches.
