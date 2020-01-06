Lynch rushed six times for seven yards and a score in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card playoff win over the Eagles. He also caught two passes for 25 yards.

The Seahawks couldn't get past the Eagles' tough defensive front, as Travis Homer generated just 12 yards on 11 carries. However, Lynch kicked it into Beast Mode in the second quarter, as he pushed through multiple defenders to find the paydirt. The Packers' run defense is much weaker than the Eagles', but Homer still figures to command a bulk of the carries while Lynch garners goal-line work in the divisional round.