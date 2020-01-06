Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Powers into end zone
Lynch rushed six times for seven yards and a score in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card playoff win over the Eagles. He also caught two passes for 25 yards.
The Seahawks couldn't get past the Eagles' tough defensive front, as Travis Homer generated just 12 yards on 11 carries. However, Lynch kicked it into Beast Mode in the second quarter, as he pushed through multiple defenders to find the paydirt. The Packers' run defense is much weaker than the Eagles', but Homer still figures to command a bulk of the carries while Lynch garners goal-line work in the divisional round.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Punches in fourth-quarter score•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Active in return•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: May headline ground attack Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Week 17 role to be determined•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Officially returns to Seattle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.