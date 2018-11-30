Bryant (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The designation comes as a major surprise after Bryant failed to practice in any capacity this week and after offensive coordinator Greg Olson noted Thursday that the wideout wouldn't be available Sunday. It's still more likely than not that Bryant is sidelined for a third straight game, but the fact that he avoided a "doubtful" or "out" tag at least suggests he's progressing from the left knee injury faster than anticipated. Assuming Bryant is in fact inactive this weekend, the Raiders will likely deploy Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman as their primary receivers.