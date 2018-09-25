Raiders' Mike Nugent: Dealing with hip injury
Nugent came out of Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins with a hip injury and could miss time as a result of the issue, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
If Nugent was playing through pain Sunday, it wasn't evident in his numbers, as the veteran kicker converted field-goal attempts from 25 and 52 yards and drilled both of his extra-point tries. The injury nonetheless prompted the Raiders to stage a workout Tuesday for multiple kickers, suggesting the team might be preparing for life without Nugent for at least the Week 4 matchup with the Browns, if not additional games to follow. More clarity on the Raiders' plans should come later in the week, when the team would likely announce the signing of any potential replacement for Nugent.
