Raiders' Mike Nugent: Raiders sign another kicker
Oakland signed kicker Matt McCrane with Nugent dealing with a hip injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Nugent came out of Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins with a hip injury. While Nugent hasn't officially been ruled out, the move to sign McCrane likely signals he'll miss a game or more.
