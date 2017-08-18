Raiders' Sean Smith: Charged with assault
Smith was charged with assault on Thursday, Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area reports.
It's unclear exactly how the charges against Smith will impact his ability to play this season. At this point, his status is merely in question, since it isn't clear yet how things will pan out.
