Play

Smith (neck/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Smith logged a pair of full practices this week after being inactive against the Jets on Sunday. The veteran cornerback is likely a game-day decision at this point, with Gareon Conley and T.J. Carrie seeing more snaps if his is unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories