Sean Smith: Clear from suspension
Smith had his suspension lifted by the NFL on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith spent time in jail for felony assault in March 2018 and was subsequently released by the Raiders, and remained unsigned before being suspended for the remainder of the season in November. The 31-year-old has started 122 games since being drafted during the second round by the Dolphins in 2009.
