Smith was released by the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 30-year-old cornerback has 123 NFL starts to his name, but the Raiders were never going to pay his $8.25 million salary for 2018 after he was benched for part of last season. In addition to his declining play, Smith is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assault with great bodily injury, and he'll be sentenced to one year in jail with three years of probation, per Nathan Fenno of The Los Angeles Times. Even if the sentence is suspended or shortened, it's safe to assume Smith will face a suspension from the NFL. He may struggle to attract interest as a free agent.