Smith (neck) was able to log a full practice Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith tallied two tackles in the Raiders season opener, but also came out of the contest with a neck injury. The issue lead him to be limited at practice last week and miss Week 2's victory over the Jets. However, the team likely was exercising caution here in order to avoid a lingering injury, and he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the veteran is on track to take the field Sunday against the Redskins.