Play

Smith (neck) was able to log a full practice Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith tallied two tackles in the Raiders season opener, but also came out of the contest with a neck injury. The issue lead him to be limited at practice last week and miss Week 2's victory over the Jets. However, the team likely was exercising caution here in order to avoid a lingering injury, and he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the veteran is on track to take the field Sunday against the Redskins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories