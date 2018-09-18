Raiders' Shilique Calhoun: Inks deal with Oakland
Calhoun signed with the Raiders on Tuesday.
The 2016 third-round pick got off to a disappointing start in Oakland, but given the Raiders' pass rushing troubles following Khalil Mack's departure, the Raiders seem willing to give it another try with Calhoun. The Michigan State product appeared in 20 games over the last three seasons having recorded just eight tackles over that span.
