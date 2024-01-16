Trammell caught four passes for 29 yards, returned six kicks for 101 yards and 25 punts for 183 yards during the 2023 regular season. He also fumbled three times.

The return numbers for the third year wideout and special teams contributor were meager compared to his contemporaries in the league (for reference, Keisean Nixon led the NFL with 782 kick return yards), and three fumbles also stands out as a worrisome stat. The Rams' special teams unit as a whole struggled mightily in 2023 between kicking woes and a lack of production in the return game, and while Trammell is an exclusive rights free agent, the Rams may not be keen on extending him a contract and could let him walk in free agency.