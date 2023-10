The Rams signed Trammell to their active roster Saturday.

Trammell had been elevated from the practice squad each of the previous three weeks, so Los Angeles was required to sign him to the active roster in order to have him for gameday again. The third-year wideout has worked almost exclusively on special teams this year, logging just one offensive snap in Week 2 versus San Francisco. Trammell also saw some punt-return work in Week 4, and he could be used in that role more often moving forward.