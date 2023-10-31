Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Trammell (hip) sustained the injury on a punt return in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Though it's unclear which punt return Trammell hurt his hip, McVay noted that the wide receiver "should be okay." Trammell was signed to the Rams' active roster on Oct. 7 after being elevated from their practice squad for three straight weeks and has operated mostly as a punt return specialist. His one punt return Sunday was for a five-yard loss.