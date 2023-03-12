The Buccaneers are expected to target Mayfield as a potential starting option when free agency opens March 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After a subpar start to his Panthers' tenure, Mayfield was let go and joined the struggling Rams. He burst onto the scene with an epic comeback win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, just days after signing a contract, and finished with a 63.6 completion percentage, 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions across five appearances with Los Angeles. Mayfield may be able to parlay his solid play into a starting gig in 2023, but he's presumably viewed as a short-term option for teams searching for their quarterback of the future. The Buccaneers currently have only two quarterbacks on their roster, Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert, but they figure to add more depth in free agency and through the draft as they attempt to move forward without Tom Brady.