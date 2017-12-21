Rams' Brandon Allen: Sent to IR
The Rams placed Allen (back) on injured reserve Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Allen was added to the injury report ahead of last week's victory over Seattle, though the exact severity of his condition isn't certain. The Rams signed outside linebacker Kasim Edebalie in a corresponding transaction.
