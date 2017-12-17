Allen (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Allen was listed as doubtful so this isn't surprising. He was likely to be inactive as the team's No. 3 quarterback regardless of his injury. Sean Mannion will again serve as Jared Goff's backup Sunday.

