The Rams placed Allen (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Allen suffered a serious MCL injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers. It's a major hit to the Rams' offensive front, as the second-year pro started every game at center this year. Barring a veteran acquisition, the Rams will roll out Coleman Shelton for his first career start Sunday against the Bears.

