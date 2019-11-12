Play

Allen (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an MCL injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, J.B. Long of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Allen injured his knee in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. Coleman Shelton figures to replace him at center for the remainder of the season. It would not be surprising if the Rams opt to make a move in order to add some depth on their interior offensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories