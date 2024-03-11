The Rams and Parkinson agreed to terms of a three-year, $22.5 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parkinson thus will get a chance to serve as L.A.'s top tight end in 2024 until Tyler Higbee completes his recovery from ACL and MCL tears that he sustained in the team's wild-card loss to the Rams in January. Considering the damage to Higbee's right now, that may result in Parkinson handling TE duties for a good portion of the upcoming campaign, assuming the Rams don't make any big splashes at the position this offseason. Parkinson was modestly productive for the Seahawks the last two seasons, combining for a 50-569-4 line on 68 targets in 34 games.