Parkinson finished the 2023 season with 25 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns through 17 games.

Parkinson ended up playing more snaps than Will Dissly but fewer than Noah Fant (hand) as the team's No. 2 tight end, averaging 27.6 offensive snaps per game. Both Parkinson and Fant will be free agents in March, while Dissly is signed for the 2024 season, albeit with an unfavorable $10.1 million cap hit. This was Parkinson's second straight season with 25 receptions, so he'll likely be an affordable option if the Seahawks choose to keep him around.