Parkinson caught three of four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans.

Parkinson's touchdown was his second of the season, as the veteran tight end has now recorded 20 receptions for 201 yards and two scores in 15 games this season. Despite playing less than half of No. 1 tight end Noah Fant's offensive snaps in the contest, Parkinson was far more involved in the Seahawks' passing attack. The 24-year-old Parkinson's four targets were his most since Week 6, while Fant failed to record a single target against the Titans. Despite his increased opportunities, Parkinson's fantasy utility is extremely limited heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Steelers.