Parkinson caught his lone target for six yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles.
Parkinson finished with a 34 percent snap share. It was the ninth time this season that Parkinson didn't catch more than one pass, and he hasn't topped 30 yards in a game since Week 3 against the Panthers.
