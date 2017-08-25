Rams' Cooper Kupp: Dealing with minor groin injury
Rams coach Sean McVay suggested Kupp's injury isn't serious, saying the rookie wideout merely suffered "a little tweak", Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.comreports.
Kupp has already been ruled out for Saturday's exhibition against the Chargers, with McVay pointing out that the rookie has already been plenty busy through the first two weeks of the preseason while catching eight of 10 targets for 105 yards and a score. Kupp worked as the first-team slot receiver in both contests, making a strong case to have a key role in the Week 1 offense. It's unclear where Tavon Austin (hamstring) might fit in, as Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods are expected to start outside.
More News
-
Newton, McCaffrey look good for Panthers
In the third preseason game for the Panthers on Thursday night, Fantasy owners had to be happy...
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...