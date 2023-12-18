Kupp recorded eight receptions on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Commanders.

Kupp was limited to short gains for much of the first half, as he entered the locker room with only 38 yards. He quickly changed that, however, as he went completely uncovered on the second play of the second half and recorded a 62-yard touchdown. That propelled Kupp to his second consecutive 100-yard performance. Despite splitting targets fairly evenly with Puka Nacua, Kupp looks poised to end the season in strong form.