Kupp recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Ravens.

Kupp recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 6 and also reached double-digit targets for the first time since Week 8. He managed three receptions of at least 20 yards, the longest of which went for a 34-yard gain. Kupp also scored a six-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, his third trip to the end zone on the campaign. While both Kupp and the Rams' offense have been inconsistent this season, he should be in a good spot to continue his production in a Week 15 matchup against the subpar Commanders' defense.