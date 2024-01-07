Kupp (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay had already revealed at the beginning of Week 18 prep that Kupp would be held out for rest purposes in the regular-season finale, but the Rams still opted to list the receiver as doubtful on their final injury report. As anticipated, Kupp is inactive for the contest, leaving Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Johnson and Austin Trammell as the team's available receivers for Sunday's game. Kupp will return to action in the wild-card round, when the Rams play a road game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.