Kupp brought in six of 12 targets for 52 yards and rushed once for minus-3 yards in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Kupp led the Rams in targets and tied for second in receptions on a night when Matthew Stafford connected with only four targets overall. The veteran was more inefficient than usual with his opportunities, and his night was particularly a disappointment in light of the fact Kupp was coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances. Nevertheless, the 2017 third-round pick now has at least six grabs in four straight games going into a Week 17 road matchup against the Giants on New Year's Eve.