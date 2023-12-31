Kupp caught four of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Kupp's five-yard touchdown catch with 1:44 remaining in the first half gave the Rams a 14-7 lead, and Los Angeles stayed ahead the rest of the way while turning away a two-point conversion attempt and field-goal attempt in the final 3:27. His fifth touchdown of the season helped salvage an otherwise quiet game from Kupp, who was held to fewer than 30 yards for the fifth time in 2023 while Puka Nacua racked up a team-high 118 receiving yards. Nacua's emergence has lowered Kupp's floor, but both wideouts have generally remained productive heading into a Week 18 matchup with the 49ers. San Francisco has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while LA could clinch a playoff berth if things break right during the rest of Week 17.