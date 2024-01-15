Kupp caught five of nine targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions.

Kupp made a key six-yard catch to convert a fourth-and-5 in the second quarter, which was immediately followed by a 38-yard Tutu Atwell touchdown catch on the next play. Outside of that contribution, Kupp was surprisingly quiet in the playoff exit while Puka Nacua racked up 181 yards and a touchdown. Kupp will be 31 years old next season and looks like he's ready to cede the No. 1 receiver role to Nacua in 2024, but the NFL's leading receiver in 2021 should still have plenty of fantasy utility considering Kupp posted four 100-yard performances in 12 regular-season games en route to 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns.