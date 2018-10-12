Kupp is expected to clear the concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game at Denver, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.

Kupp's practice reps this week were directly correlated with his standing in the concussion protocol. After a full session Friday, he's on the brink of getting clearance to play. The only thing standing in his way is an appointment with an independent neurologist Saturday. As long as he's sans symptoms Sunday, he'll be available to Jared Goff against the Broncos' mid-tier pass defense (256.2 yards given up per game).