Rams' Cooper Kupp: Ready to return
Kupp (knee) wasn't listed on the Rams' initial Week 1 injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Kupp tore the ACL in his left knee Week 10 last season and underwent surgery Nov. 16. With those dates in mind, he made incredible progress with his recovery, going through individual drills in mid-May and team drills a week later before avoiding the PUP list at the start of training camp. While the Rams predictably held him out of preseason action, Kupp is poised to return to the field Sunday against a Panthers defense that was middle of the pack against the pass (240.4 yards per game) in 2018.
