Head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Wednesday that Kupp's (hamstring) timetable for a return has yet to be determined, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Kupp has already been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks as he continues to deal with "some soft-tissue stuff," per McVay. Beyond Week 1, the star wideout's status is unclear, with McVay suggesting that Kupp could be out for "a couple weeks" or a candidate for injured reserve, which would keep Kupp out for at least four games. For however long Kupp is sidelined, Van Jefferson is expected to serve as the Rams' No. 1 wideout, with Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua also in the mix to see added snaps, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic.