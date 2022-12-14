Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he's "hard pressed" to see a scenario in which Kupp (ankle) returns from injured reserve before the end of the season, Andrew Siciliano of DirecTV's "NFL Sunday Ticket" reports.

When Kupp was placed on injured reserve in mid-November after undergoing surgery to address a right high-ankle sprain, he was given an estimated recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks. The short end of that timeline positioned Kupp for a potential return as soon as Week 17, but unsurprisingly, McVay isn't counting on the All-Pro receiver suiting up again this season while the injury-riddled Rams sit at 4-9 and on the cusp of being eliminated from the playoffs. Kupp will likely turn his focus toward getting healthy for OTAs, but provided quarterback Matthew Stafford (spine) is also ready to go for the start of the 2023 season, the 29-year-old receiver should once again profile as a strong first- or second-round selection in fantasy drafts.