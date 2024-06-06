Coach Sean McVay suggested Tuesday that Kupp was never truly healthy last season but is now back at full strength, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports.

McVay compared Kupp's 2023 to QB Matthew Stafford's 2022, with the implication being that both players not only missed games but also played through injuries when they were active. Kupp has told reporters he's 100 percent healthy for the offseason program, unlike in recent years at the same juncture. Last year, he was coming back from season-ending ankle surgery in 2022 and then ended up suffering a summer hamstring injury that cost him the first four games of 2023. Kupp didn't lose any games to injuries thereafter, but he did make an early exit from the team's Week 11 contest and ultimately averaged his least receiving yards per game (61.4) since his rookie year. While a rebound could be coming, Kupp is on the cusp of his 31st birthday and now has to share an offense with 2023 rookie sensation Puka Nacua. It's thus unclear if Kupp will regain his peak form and target volume, though just one of those two things happening would probably be enough to make him a good fantasy pick.