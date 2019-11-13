Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Returns fumble for touchdown
Fowler posted two tackles (one solo) and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Fowler was the beneficiary of an early mistake by Pittsburgh, as Steelers center Marquis Pouncey launched a snap high over quarterback Mason Rudolph's head on the second play of the game, leading to a Fowler scoop and score. The edge rusher was quiet for most of the rest of the game, however, and saw only 65-percent of the Ram's defensive snaps. Los Angeles will take on the Bears in Week 11.
