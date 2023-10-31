Henderson reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

For the second straight game, Henderson and Royce Freeman split L.A.'s backfield reps with Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) on injured reserve. Henderson's 29 (of 62) offensive snaps translated to 15 touches for 85 yards from scrimmage, while Freeman's 33 plays went for nine carries for 44 yards and one touchdown. The Rams have one elevation remaining to use on Henderson, so expect him to rejoin the active roster for Sunday's visit to Green Bay.