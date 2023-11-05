Henderson rushed 10 times for 19 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Henderson struggled to make a meaningful impact as Los Angeles' offense was ineffective as a whole under quarterback Brett Rypien. Although he hasn't been very efficient since rejoining the Rams, Henderson and Royce Freeman figure to remain the team's top tailbacks as long as Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) are sidelined.