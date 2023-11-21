The Rams waived Henderson on Tuesday.

With Kyren Williams (ankle) poised to return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, Henderson is getting cut to open up a spot on the Rams' active roster. At the same time, L.A. cut cornerback Cameron McCutcheon from its practice squad, seemingly freeing up a spot there for Henderson, assuming he clears waivers. With Williams out Weeks 7 through 10, Henderson started on all four occasions and totaled 215 yards from scrimmage with two rushing TDs on 56 touches.