The Rams signed Henderson to their practice squad Wednesday.

With Kyren Williams (ankle) poised to return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game in Arizona, the Rams made two procedural moves Tuesday, waiving Henderson and cutting Cameron McCutcheon from the practice squad. One day later, Henderson is taking McCutcheon's spot on the practice squad and now is a candidate to be elevated for Week 12 action, which would mark his third and final elevation of the campaign.