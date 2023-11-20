Henderson gained one yard and scored a rushing touchdown on six carries while catching four of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over Seattle.

Henderson teamed up with fellow veteran Royce Freeman (17-73-0) to replace injured starter Kyren Williams (ankle) on Sunday. Henderson was the beneficiary of the Rams' lone rushing touchdown from one yard out, but he was inefficient with most of his remaining touches. The 26-year-old saw his carries and efficiency as a runner decrease in each of his four weeks spent helping fill in as starter. The Rams are expecting Williams back against the Cardinals in Week 12, which would put Henderson's role and spot on the active roster in jeopardy.