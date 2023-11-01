The Rams signed Henderson off their practice squad Wednesday.

With Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) on injured reserve, Henderson and Royce Freeman have split the reps out of the Rams backfield the last two games. During that stretch, Henderson has turned 34 touches into 151 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD, while Freeman has had 21 carries for 110 yards and a TD himself. Except the breakdown between Henderson and Freeman to continue for as long as Williams and Rivers are sidelined.