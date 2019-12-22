Play

Henderson (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, Sarina Morales of the Rams' official site reports.

Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain and will have surgery after Christmas. He finishes his rookie season with 147 rushing yards on 39 carries and 37 receiving yards on four catches in 13 games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends