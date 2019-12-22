Rams' Darrell Henderson: To be put on IR
Henderson (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, Sarina Morales of the Rams' official site reports.
Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain and will have surgery after Christmas. He finishes his rookie season with 147 rushing yards on 39 carries and 37 receiving yards on four catches in 13 games.
