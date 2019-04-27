Rams' David Long: Heading home to L.A.
The Rams selected Long in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 79th overall.
The Los Angeles native gets to head home after playing his college ball at Michigan. A two-year starter, Long earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior after locking down his side of the field all year. Long's ability to stick to his man in coverage led to him having just nine passes defensed and 17 tackles as opposing quarterbacks opted to stay away from him. He possesses 4.45 speed with a 39 1/2-inch vertical and will be a nice addition to a Los Angeles secondary that needs a succession plan at corner beyond Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...