The Rams selected Long in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

The Los Angeles native gets to head home after playing his college ball at Michigan. A two-year starter, Long earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior after locking down his side of the field all year. Long's ability to stick to his man in coverage led to him having just nine passes defensed and 17 tackles as opposing quarterbacks opted to stay away from him. He possesses 4.45 speed with a 39 1/2-inch vertical and will be a nice addition to a Los Angeles secondary that needs a succession plan at corner beyond Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.